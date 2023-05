The tanker market bonanza continues to provide a lucrative exit strategy for owners of aged vessels.

In another characteristic example of the trend, Ancora Investment Trust offloaded a 20-year-old unit at a bumper price.

According to shipping sources, the Athens-based company achieved $17.5m for the 40,100-dwt Jenny I (built 2003).

The private deal was concluded below brokers’ radar about a month ago, TradeWinds has learned.