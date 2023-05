The Greek manager of the VLCC seized by Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz said it has done nothing to cause Tehran’s move.

The statement from Piraeus-based Smart Tankers comes a day after the Islamic Revolutionary Gards Corps Navy seized the company’s 309,000-dwt Niovi (built 2005).

“We confirm that the owners, managers and crew of the tanker have done nothing that would in any way justify the seizure,” the company said.