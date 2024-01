Moundreas family-controlled NGM Energy concluded a very lucrative sale-and-purchase deal by selling a three-year-old suezmax to Indonesia’s Pertamina International Shipping.

Market sources say the shipping unit of the Jakarta-based oil major spent $86m to acquire NGM’s modern, scrubber-fitted 156,600-dwt Bella Ciao (built 2020).

A manager with Pertamina declined to discuss the price but confirmed that a deal for the Chinese-built vessel was concluded at the end of December.