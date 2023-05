Brightoil Petroleum is selling some of the last vessels it was left with after a wide-ranging financial restructuring that began three years ago.

Market sources and brokers report that the company is in the process of selling a group of seven small product tankers built 10 years ago at prices between $6.5m and $7m each.

According to the sources, the ships in question are the similarly named 7,000-dwt Guang Hui 616, 618, 619, 626, 628, 629 and 636 (all built 2013).