Green tech company Njord has struck a deal with the shipping subsidiary of finance firm Hayfin Capital Management to design fuel-saving measures for four of its ships.

The designs aim to cut emissions between seven and 16 per cent on three tankers and a dry bulk carrier owned by the subsidiary, Greenheart, said Njord.

A third partner, maritime consultancy Marsoft, will quantify and certify the savings allowing Greenheart to potentially trade them on voluntary carbon markets.