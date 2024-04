Bremen-based Harren Tankers is being linked to ship sales that would shrink the size of its fleet to two vessels.

Following six divestments since April last year that filled the company’s coffers with about $85m in proceeds, the German firm is now said to be selling two ships at $11.3m each.

Managers at Harren Tankers did not respond to a request for comment on the reported sale of the 16,800-dwt Patagonia (built 2006) and the 16,700-dwt Paterna (built 2006).