India’s imports of Russian crude skyrocketed by more than 700% last year at the expense of the country’s traditional suppliers, new data shows.

Russia is now the third-largest supplier of crude to India after Iraq and Saudi Arabia, according to Italian shipbroker Banchero Costa.

In 2022, India imported 33.4m tonnes of crude oil from Russia, up from just 4.1m tonnes in the previous year. Russia now accounts for 15% of India’s crude oil imports.