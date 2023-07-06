The Iranian government has said it had a court order in place to seize a Chevron VLCC approached and shot at by its forces off Oman on Wednesday.
The 319,000-dwt Richmond Voyager (built 2018) suffered damaged from bullets in the incident.
Gulf state says tanker had been involved in a collision
