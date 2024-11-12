John Bassadone and his fast-growing Hercules Tanker Management (HTM) have ordered up to 10 more “ultra-spec” chemical tanker newbuildings in China.

Bassadone revealed the order for six firm and four optional units at China’s Jiangmen Hangtong Shipbuilding in an interview with TradeWinds on Tuesday as he attended Bahri Week in Dubai.

“We very much expect to exercise the options, considering our strategy of renewing the fleet as well as Peninsula’s expanding operations and also our other requirements,” he said.