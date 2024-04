John Fredriksen’s SFL Corp has struck a deal to buy two LNG-fuelled chemical tankers for long-term charter to Norwegian compatriot Stolt-Nielsen.

The stainless-steel 33,000-dwt ships were built in 2022 and 2023 and are costing $114m combined.

The only ships that fit these criteria are the 33,300-dwt Gold Trader, Gold Trader I, Gold Trader II (all built 2022) and Gold Trader III (built 2023), owned by Japan’s Nisshin Shipping.