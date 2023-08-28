Banking giant JP Morgan is continuing to expand its growing fleet with new ship orders.
The US bank has ordered two more 50,000-dwt product carrier newbuildings at China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), Tradewinds has learned.
Banking giant has four methanol dual-fuel 50,000-dwt MR tankers on order at GSI
