Experienced shipping executive Niki Fotiou has joined Pankaj Khanna’s expanding tanker and bulker pool operation Heidmar.

The company said the former George Economou group finance expert will become head of finance & accounting in the Athens office.

Heidmar principal Khanna is also an Economou group alumnus.

Fotiou has more than three decades of experience in accounting and finance.

Chief executive Khanna said: “We are fortunate to have Niki Fotiou join Heidmar to strengthen the team and help us take the company to the next level.”