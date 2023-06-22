Denmark’s Maersk Tankers is moving closer to its customers with a change of office in Singapore.

The product tanker specialist has closed its harbour-front base and opened up in the OUE Downtown building in the central business district.

Chief people officer Annelise Goldstein cut the ribbon in the new office.

“The move supports Maersk Tankers in providing its service to partners in the Asia-Pacific region,” the company said.

“With a significant amount of the energy trade for the Asia-Pacific region flowing through Singapore, the city is an important energy hub for the world.”

Maersk Tankers established its first office in Singapore in the early 1990s and now manages a large share of its activities from there.

About 40% of the 150 ships under its management trade in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Our Singapore activities play an important role in enabling trade and ensuring that the vessels in our fleet trade as efficiently as possible and generate the greatest returns for our partners,” said Kristian Jasper, managing director and head of chartering at Maersk Tankers Singapore.

“The new office will support us in that by moving us closer to customers, pool partners and brokers, and it will offer employees a new and modern work environment in a central location.”

Last month, TradeWinds reported that Tina Revsbech was returning to Maersk Tankers as chief executive, replacing Christian M Ingerslev.

Revsbech started her career as a trainee with the company when it was part of AP Moller-Maersk and is coming back after an 18-year gap.

She left Canadian dry bulk company Fednav International in April to return to Europe to be closer to her family, her former employer said. Maersk Tankers said she will take up the reins later this year.