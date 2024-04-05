The fight for increasingly scarce product tanker capacity may be about to get fiercer if Thomas Schumann gets his way.

The entrepreneur and founder of Thomas Schumann Capital (TSC) is aiming to ship some of the 350trn litres of fresh Arctic water trapped in Greenland’s glaciers on vessels to alleviate global droughts.

Schumann founded the New York, Frankfurt and Dubai-based company in 2011 and now has a dedicated investment vehicle, Project Greenland, to win water licences from the Greenland government.