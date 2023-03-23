Mitsui OSK Lines is heading up a consortium of six companies to build Japan’s first methanol-fuelled coastal tanker.

The newbuilding contract for the 570-gt ship has been signed with Murakami Hide Shipbuilding.

MOL Coastal Shipping, Tabuchi Kaiun and Niihama Kaiun will jointly own the ship.

Murakami will build the ship at its group company Kanasashi Heavy Industries for delivery in 2024.

The tanker will be bareboat chartered to Niihama Shipping and then time-chartered to MOL Coastal Shipping through Tabuchi Kaiun.