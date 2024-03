India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on hand to mark the first shipment of crude from a big new offshore field.

The leader waved off Shipping Corp of India’s 73,400-dwt LR1 Swarnu Sindhu (built 2010) at a ceremony in Bihar.

The vessel took the first cargo from the floating production, storage and offloading vessel Armada Sterling V at the deepwater Krishna Godavari field 22 km off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.