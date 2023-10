Stolt Nielsen is to hold on to Stolt Tankers, having previously intended to list it.

Speaking on the Oslo-listed company’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday, new chief executive Udo Lange said the company needed to see both a supportive tanker market and an IPO market before taking its world-leading chemical tanker segment public.

“We want to see the IPO market appropriately valuing the tanker business,” Lange said.