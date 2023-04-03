Norway’s Stolt-Nielsen will not be making any more forays into the secondhand market any time soon.

Chief executive Niels Stolt-Nielsen told a conference call that the Oslo-listed chemical tanker group has been active in sale-and-purchase over the past two to three years.

In March, the owner bought its youngest ships in a deal potentially worth upwards of $50m.

Stolt Tankers, the Netherlands-based chemical tanker division, said two modern 15,000-dwt stainless steel vessels built in 2018 and 2019 were added for inter-Caribbean services.