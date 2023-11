Japanese shipping giant NYK is renewing its VLCC fleet with an order for two newbuildings at a domestic shipyard for delivery in 2026.

VLCC orders have been few and far between, with only a handful of newbuildings inked this year, leaving the global orderbook at a little over 20 vessels.

The Tokyo-based company is being linked to an order for two 300,000-dwt crude carriers at Japan Marine United’s Ariake yard, according to shipping sources.