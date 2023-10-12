US-flag operator Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) is putting its Alaskan fleet fully back together again with the purchase of the a suezmax tanker from BP.

The Tampa, Florida-based company did not break out the purchase price of the 193,000-dwt Alaskan Frontier (built 2004), which had been in cold lay-up since 2019.

But chief executive Sam Norton said in a statement on Thursday that its total capital commitment, including the cost of engine upgrades and ballast water treatment installation, would approach $50m.