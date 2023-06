The Panama Ship Registry (PSR) is going to “clean up” its fleet to meet international compliance requirements.

The world’s largest flag said the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) considers this of the utmost importance.

About 14,000 inspections take place each year on the fleet, “which represents a challenge to maintain compliance in the different regions”, the PSR said.

It is now working on an integrated review for the verification and control of the more than 8,500 vessels on its books.