Greece’s Pyxis Tankers has blamed rising asset prices for making the addition of secondhand ships tricky.

Chief executive Valentios Valentis said in the Nasdaq-listed product carrier owner’s annual results statement: “Given the current high asset value environment, it continues to be very challenging to develop viable opportunities for fleet expansion, especially for the purchase of modern eco-efficient MRs.”

Pyxis will maintain its disciplined approach to capital allocation “until more attractive situations materialise which may further enable us to enhance shareholder value”.