The Turkish-owned tanker sanctioned by the US over a suspected oil price cap breach is due to unload its crude cargo this week in Houston, according to charterer ExxonMobil.

The company, which was not the target of the US listing, said that the 115,900-dwt Yasa Golden Bosphorus (built 2007) was due at the Baytown refinery in Texas following discussions with US regulators, according to a statement cited by Reuters.