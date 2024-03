Clarksons Research has revealed the huge profits some astute shipowners have been making in strong freight and secondhand markets.

The broker’s cross-sector ClarkSea earnings index has averaged $24,107 per day so far in 2024, 52% above its average since the financial crisis.

“These market conditions would be expected to have impacted secondhand vessel pricing, and the results are marked, with today’s price levels illustrating firm investment appetite for shipping,” analyst Trevor Crowe said.