Shipowners can now save more money bunkering scrubber-fitted ships in Rotterdam rather than Singapore for the first time in nearly a year.

French shipbroker BRS Group noted that the price spread between very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) and the cheaper high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) has “flipped” to a premium of $23 per tonne above Singapore at the Netherlands hub.

The last time the spread was bigger in Rotterdam was in May 2022.