One of the handful of tankers still carrying oil cargoes after being blacklisted by the US has seen its voyage disrupted and delayed by war, sanctions and possible mechanical problems, ship tracking data suggests.

The 114,500-dwt La Pride (built 2004) changed its destination after being hit with sanctions on 18 January and reversed course after an attack on another ship in the Red Sea, according to data on the Clarksons Sea Live platform.