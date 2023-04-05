Spain says it will intensify its work with other states to tighten restrictions on ship-to-ship oil transfers in international waters to limit the threat to vulnerable coastlines from damaging spills.

The country led calls at the IMO’s legal committee last week for more powers to be handed to coastal states over tanker operations even when they happen outside of their waters because of the potential impact of pollution.

The risk of a damaging spill has risen because of the involvement of elderly ‘dark fleet’ tankers in STS operations owing to the impact of sanctions imposed on the Russian oil trade.