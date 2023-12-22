Suez Canal ship diversions are already having a bigger impact on shipping markets than the Ever Given grounding of 2021, Clarksons Research believes.

The Red Sea is being avoided by container lines, tanker owners and car carrier companies, among others, following Houthi missile and drone attacks on vessels.

Managing director Stephen Gordon said his company has been tracking arrivals into the Gulf of Aden that show a 43% reduction in overall tonnage volumes over this week versus the first half of December.