Swiss-based Advantage Tankers is making its debut in the LR1 arena by acquiring the last vessels of Nautical Bulk Holdings.

Advantage chief executive officer Tugrul Tokgoz confirmed in an e-mail to TradeWinds that his company has agreed to purchase a trio of modern, scrubber-fitted eco-tankers consisting of the 75,100-dwt Nautical Sarah and Nautical Janine (both built 2019), as well as the 75,300-dwt Nautical Deborah (built 2018).

Tokgoz declined to comment on the price of the deal.