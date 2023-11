New York-listed Teekay Tankers looks set to keep splashing the cash on tanker buybacks after third-quarter earnings reached an all-time high.

So far in 2023, the suezmax and aframax/LR2 specialist has bought back 19 ships from sale-and-leaseback financing arrangements for $364m.

Teekay Tankers said there are still eight tankers remaining on leases and these can be repurchased from the first quarter of 2024.