Trading giant Vitol has started shipping cargoes to Mexico again, nearly three years after it was banned by Pemex in a bribery scandal.

This is according to three sources with knowledge of the matter cited by Reuters.

Switzerland-based Vitol admitted in December 2020, in a deal with the US Department of Justice, that it had paid kickbacks to secure contracts with state-owned Mexican oil company Pemex, as well as other state firms in Brazil and Ecuador.