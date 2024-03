Torm has snapped up an additional LR2 tanker from Gerhard Jebsen Skipsrederi (KGJS) and Hayfin Capital joint venture, SKS Greentankers.

Chief executive Jacob Meldgaard told TradeWinds the company has added the 119,500-dwt SKS Darent (built 2011) following a $399m deal to acquire eight ships from the same firm late last year.

The purchase has been done on the same cash and shares basis as the prior transaction.