Danish tanker owner Torm has beaten the average of its rivals’ MR rates in 27 of the last 30 quarters, according to boss Jacob Meldgaard.
The company's chief executive told TradeWinds he is proud of the team effort needed to maintain this record.
Having Torm employees on ships is a key part of market-leading performance, CEO says
