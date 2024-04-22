Tsakos Energy Navigation has confirmed the sale of an aframax tanker that has emerged in hands of a low-profile ship manager registered in Azerbaijan.

The developments come after TradeWinds reported that New York-listed TEN had sold the 105,400-dwt Izumo Princess (built 2007) to undisclosed buyers for $37.2m.

TEN did not name the buyer, but data from IHS Global shows that the crude tanker has now been renamed Thorin and is one of two vessels in the fleet of Azeri-registered Marine Guardian Shipmanagement.