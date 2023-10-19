The US has lifted sanctions on Venezuela’s oil exports for six months in a potential boost for mainstream tanker markets.

The move followed a deal between the government and opposition parties ahead of the presidential elections next year after the contested re-election of President Nicolas Maduro in 2018 was marred by claims of fraud and vote-rigging.

The suspension of sanctions will continue only if “Venezuela meets its commitments under the electoral road map as well as other commitments with respect to those who are wrongfully detained”, said US secretary of state Antony Blinken.