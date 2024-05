VLCC rates continue to peek up amid tight supply and high hopes for Atlantic basin crude production.

Clarksons’ fleet-weighted average for VLCCs hit $50,500 per day on Monday, a rise of nearly 15% from last week and 4% from last month.

The jump came, according to ABG Sundal Collier analyst Petter Haugen, “as the list contracted in the East and the West remained tight”.