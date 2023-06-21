Huge back-tax demands for tanker owners from the Nigerian government have sent suezmax rates soaring in West Africa.

Several shipping companies have received significant back-dated tax bills from the administration of new Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

Four executives contacted by TradeWinds said they have had or are aware of notices served by representatives of Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service.

One Greek shipowner has been asked to pay $18m in taxes allegedly incurred between 2011 and 2019.