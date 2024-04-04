British cleantech start up GT Green Technologies has secured £1.2m in seed funding to help it build and instal a demonstration of its wind assist technology concept.

The firm joins a growing list of British companies developing modern wind solutions that can help shipping reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

The investment comes from an early-stage venture capital fund, OnePlanet Capital which has a focus on business that impact climate change.

GT Green Technologies has a fixed wing system and has earlier been awarded £3.7m of UK government grants to help build a demonstration model and to instal it in a vessel owned by Carisbrooke Shipping, an investor in the company, later in the year.

The startup also took to crowdfunding to secure investments as it pushes forward with its development.

Will O’Malley, chief financial officer at GT Green Technologies, said that closing this seed round enables the company to accelerate its research and development to help meet growing interest in wind solutions

“We are thrilled to have attracted a leading climate focused VC, alongside a consortium of high quality strategic and financial investors,” he said.

“The appeal of the round is evidence of the strength of our proposition and reflects our potential to make significant positive environmental change.”

The UK funding and VC backing will help GT Green Technologies build a 20 meter prototype for land-based testing before installation on the Carisbrooke drybulk vessel later this year.

The UK has seen a significant growth of wind propulsion technology developments in recent years.

Di Gilpin’s Smart Green Shipping is currently testing a wing system in Hunterston in Scotland prior to installing it on a UK-flagged nuclear waste carrier in August.

SGS has also won significant funding from the same UK grant system.

Another solution maker, London-based Anemoi is also a recipient of funding from the UK government, although it is further along the road in terms of product development having installed rotor systems on a vessel a few years ago.

BAR Technologies, a spin off from Ben Ainsley Racing has also gained traction and installed systems on two large vessels overseas.