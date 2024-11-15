Finland’s Cargotec has signed an agreement to sell its MacGregor business arm to funds managed by private equity firm Triton.

The enterprise value of the transaction is €480m ($508m).

MacGregor offers products, services and solutions within sustainable maritime cargo and load handling.

“MacGregor stands out due to its engineering capabilities; broad and sustainable product offering; high-quality equipment and strong reputation,” Ilkka Tuominen, investment advisory professional at Triton, said

MacGregor employs about 1,800 people across 30 countries.