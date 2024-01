ABB has become the latest large technology company to acquire a weather routing outfit as the digital consolidation trend continues.

The Finland-based Marine and Ports division of ABB has acquired the shipping business of DTN, a US based data company with operations in different industrial sectors.

Read more: Danelec snaps up Nautilus Labs in move to marry optimisation software with onboard tech

It is the continuation of an ongoing consolidation of the vessel performance software market.