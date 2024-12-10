Eastern Pacific Shipping is set to install wind technology on a second ship.

The Idan Ofer-led company has signed a deal with Spanish cleantech firm Bound4Blue to install three suction sails on a newbuilding MR tanker on order at New Times Shipbuilding, China.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in late 2025.

It marks the second time Eastern Pacific has signed a deal with Bound4Blue, having earlier this year announced a deal to retrofit three 22-metre high systems on the 50,322-dwt Pacific Sentinel (built 2019).

Those systems were scheduled for installation in the fourth quarter of this year, although this may be in the beginning of 2025.

Bound4blue has announced a series of orders for its wind technology, saying it has an orderbook of suction sails for 14 vessels.

“This project represents a significant milestone in our decarbonisation journey and lays the foundation for wider adoption of WAPS technology across our fleet,” Eastern Pacific decarbonisation manager Mirtcho Spassov said.

Eastern Pacific has an extensive newbuilding orderbook spanning into 2029, including six MR tankers at New Times Shipbuilding according to Clarksons.

The company is no stranger to trialling new technologies having installed a carbon capture and storage system from Netherlands-based Value Maritime on one vessel and opting to apply a graphene-based coating on 15 vessels.