Danish optimisation service ZeroNorth has made another acquisition, buying Euronav’s Fleet Automatic Statistics & Tracking (FAST) platform.

As part of the deal, the Saverys family-controlled tanker owner also becomes a customer of ZeroNorth’s full platform offering.

ZeroNorth will buy and manage FAST, which collects advanced high-frequency data in real time from sensors across Euronav’s fleet of VLCCs and suezmaxes.