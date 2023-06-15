Cyber security investigators hacked a bulker’s navigation system using a child’s computer, demonstrating the vulnerability of shipping systems.

The ease with which Israeli researchers corrupted the ship’s operations highlights fears that a technologically enabled attack at sea is inevitable rather than merely possible, the team behind the hack told TradeWinds.

A member of the security team played the role of a “corrupt” member of the ship’s crew to plug a credit card-size Raspberry Pi computer into the navigation system.