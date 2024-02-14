Hull cleaning standards will be developed this year as shipping looks to robots to keep biofouling off ships and ensure they remain fuel efficient.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is developing a pair of new standards for the industry which will help in the testing of the hull cleaning robots and systems that are being developed by a growing range of start-ups.

Biofouling is seen as a growing problem due to the severe risks of invasive species around the world and the impact fouled hulls have on vessel performance and therefore CO 2 emissions.

One of the standards is for the actual testing of biofouling in-water cleaning systems to help ensure shipping companies that the systems, and by default the cleaning outfits they choose, are able to do the work. The other is to offer owners guidance on the process of planning and conducting cleaning operations.

There are a number of different solutions on the market already vying for a position on what could become a captive market if the International Maritime Organization works on developing its recently agreed guidelines into something more mandatory.

Some solutions are focused on a process of hull grooming, where systems traverse a ship’s hull frequently to remove slime and very light fouling, thus preventing build up, while others are focused on severely fouled hulls. Some will collect the detritus removed from the hull for disposal ashore in a bid to prevent the spread of invasive species in harbour waters, while others do not.

Some also offer an opportunity to do some cleaning while in transit, although most require vessels to be alongside and therefore need port or harbour authority permission. The standards will help port authorities with their application process.

The two ISO standards are ISO 6319: Performing and documenting in-water cleaning of ships’ biofouling and ISO 20679: Testing ship biofouling in-water cleaning systems. The ISO said they will be ready at the end of this year.