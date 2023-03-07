Experienced shipping tech executive Mike Konstantinidis has been recruited by optimisation platform ZeroNorth three months after quitting METIS Cyberspace Technology.

The software specialist is now managing director of vessel optimisation and head of ZeroNorth’s Athens office.

Konstantinidis co-founded METIS, a Greek provider of digital performance monitoring tools for ships, in 2016 and was its chief executive until he left in December.

This was due to a disagreement over future strategy with the Polychronopoulou family, which bought the company in 2018.