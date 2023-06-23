Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Chevron Singapore to jointly develop marine fuels with low carbon emissions.

The strategic partnership involves research to develop the next generation of marine fuels and will be spread around the world.

It will involve reducing carbon emissions from existing marine fuels.

“Chevron aims to lead in lower carbon intensity oil, products and natural gas and at the same time advance new products and solutions that reduce the carbon intensity of major industries,” said Mark Ross, president of Chevron Shipping Company.