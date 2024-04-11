Mitsui OSK Line, Hitachi Zosen and Yanmar are set to test a methane catalyst system on a vessel following successful land trials.

The trials will be undertaken on the gas-fuelled, 95,792-dwt coal carrier Reimei (built 2023).

The installation follows land-based trials of industrial technologies developed by MOL, Hitachi Zosen and engine maker Yanmar.

Hitachi Zosen and Yanmar developed a methane oxidation catalyst system in 2022 that reduces methane slip by oxidising emitted methane from LNG-fuelled engines.

Methane slip is unburned fuel that passes through the engine and into the atmosphere and is a much greater greenhouse gas than the CO 2 emitted.

Last year, land-based tests connected the new catalyst with exhaust gas recirculation and additional engine improvements.

Project partner MOL said this resulted in a nearly 94% reduction in methane emissions witnessed by Japan’s class society ClassNK. The target had been a 70% reduction, they said.

The shipboard demonstration of the system will start in the autumn of this year.

In a statement, MOL said: “As for fuels for ships, methanol, ammonia and hydrogen are being considered as future options.

“However, the widespread use of LNG fuel is currently being promoted as a low-emission fuel that is feasible at present.