Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has agreed to fit two Norsepower rotor sails to a capesize bulker on charter to Brazilian iron ore mining giant Vale.

The rotor sails are expected to be installed in the first half of 2024 on an unnamed 200,000-dwt bulker, the Japanese shipowner said Wednesday.

The bulker is currently employed under a mid–term contract for the transportation of iron ore for Vale, MOL added.