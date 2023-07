NYK Line has become the latest shipowner to agree to work with the Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD).

The Tokyo-based shipowner has agreed to a five-year strategic partnership agreement with the Professor Lynn Loo-led outfit.

“This significant partnership further boosts the centre’s capacity and efforts to conduct pilots and trials of low-carbon solutions to provide clear and specific pathways to the decarbonisation of the global shipping industry,” the GCMD said.