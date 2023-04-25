A new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is aiming to help shipping companies navigate port agency communication hurdles and make crew changes plain sailing.

SeaGPT was launched Tuesday during Singapore Maritime Week by local maritime start-up Greywing.

“SeaGPT is the answer to the number one challenge crew managers have been asking us to solve: email overwhelm,” said Greywing chief executive Nick Clarke.

“Since maritime companies already depend on Greywing’s platform to plan their crew changes, this was the natural next tool we wanted to create.”